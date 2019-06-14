Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s something happening for everyone this weekend in Region 8! Check it out.
Sunday, June 16
Know what you’re going to do with dad on Father’s Day? If you’re looking for something fun for the whole family, try a Father’s Day Special Bounce event. 2 hours of bouncing fun at a special $5 child rate. And guess what? Proceeds from this event will be donated to a local non-profit organization! Head to Bounce Paragould located at 416 Highway 49 North in Paragould.
Introduction to Knifemaking covers the basics of making a stock removal knife: Cutting out a full tang blade from bar stock, rough grinding, basic heat treating and basic handle construction. Each student will be provided with all the necessary materials to make one such knife and will leave this course with the knife they’ve created! Class will take place at the Arkansas Craft School located at 101 North Peabody Avenue in Mountain View, Ark. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information call 870-269-8397.
In this half-day beginner’s glass course, glass artist/instructor Mike Engle teaches the students the basic techniques and safety required to begin or refine their practice of creating beautiful glass beads and pendants. Students will leave this course with several new creations and a passion for this ancient art form! Suitable for beginners to intermediate level students, aged 16 and up. Will take place at the Arkansas Craft School located at 101 North Peabody Avenue in Mountain View, Ark. Class will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information call 870-269-8397.
