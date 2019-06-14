Happening this weekend in Region 8

In this half-day beginner’s glass course, glass artist/instructor Mike Engle teaches the students the basic techniques and safety required to begin or refine their practice of creating beautiful glass beads and pendants. Students will leave this course with several new creations and a passion for this ancient art form! Suitable for beginners to intermediate level students, aged 16 and up. Will take place at the Arkansas Craft School located at 101 North Peabody Avenue in Mountain View, Ark. Class will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information call 870-269-8397.