Highway officials ask for caution as you see more military vehicles on highways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you happen to see military vehicles traveling down the road, don’t panic.
The Arkansas National Guard’s annual training season has arrived. As a result, motorists may see more military vehicles on Arkansas’ highways.
Annual training is normally conducted at a military location that service members of the Arkansas National Guard complete each year. Convoys are utilized to transport necessary equipment and personnel to the designated training site.
Drivers should be cautious around the military convoys.
They normally travel up to 55 miles per hour on the interstate, state highway officials said.
Military trucks can accelerate slower than commercial vehicles and are built for combat, with officials saying they are discouraging civilian vehicles to travel between military vehicles in a convoy.
Arkansans can expect to see increased military convoy traffic through the end of June, with routes coordinated with the Arkansas State Police.
