June 14: Remembering former State Senator Linda Collins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, June 14.
Making News
Lawmakers, family and friends are expected to gather this weekend in Pocahontas to pay their respects to former State Senator Linda Collins. Adam Jones has a live report at the top of the hour.
A local shelter that focuses on saving animals about to be euthanized is full and reaching out to the community for support.
Back in behind bars: The search for an inmate who fled the Poinsett County Detention Center Thursday ended with the man’s arrest.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures this morning are the coolest since mid-May in the 40s and 50s.
Clear skies will give way to partly sunny conditions early today but highs will still reach the low 80s.
A complex of storms over eastern Oklahoma is moving eastward but most activity should fizzle out before it reaches our area. A couple showers may hold together this afternoon.
Lows won't get quite as cool overnight in the mid 60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
