Marc Gasol wins NBA Championship with Raptors

OAKLAND, Calif. (WMC) - Marc Gasol will always be known as a Memphis Grizzly, but know you can call him something else: NBA champion.
Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship on Thursday night, beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6. The Raptors take the NBA Finals Series 4-2.
Gasol, who spent the first 12 years of his NBA career in Memphis with the Grizzlies, was traded late in the season to Toronto for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles.
Big Spain, who prepped at Lausanne Collegiate School while his older brother Pau played for the Grizzlies, provided a veteran presence with excellent defense and improved passing to put the Raptors in position to win a title.
Toronto moved to first in the NBA in team 3-point shooting and passing efficiency after Gasol arrived at the trade deadline in February.
Marc, who still has a home here in Memphis, now has a title for himself, Spain, and the Bluff City.
