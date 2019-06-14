New preschool students added to Weiner Elementary this fall

WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - New tiny feet will fill the big halls of Weiner Elementary this fall.
The school that normally houses kindergarten to 6th grade will now be joined by 20 new preschoolers.
Weiner has partnered with Arkansas State University Childhood Services to bring the program to life. Principal Pam Hogue has been working on this for the last four years and she’s eager to open the door to the new learners.
“We are just so excited to have them in the building and expose them to some of the things we do at Weiner Elementary. We do some things a little bit differently as a school of innovation. And so we want to exposure those students to our world of culture as quickly as we can,” said Hogue.
The furniture for the classroom has already been shipped in but the school has not named a teacher or aide for the 20 students.
According to Hogue, there is no childcare provider west of Harrisburg in Poinsett County, so there is no one serving this new generation and that alone makes this program innovative.
“I just look forward to working with them and getting to know them. And letting them know us. When they come to kindergarten this will be a common place for them so it’s just going to be a lot of fun,” said Hogue.
School starts August 23 and students in the program must be three years of age before August 1 to be considered.
For more information, you can visit the school’s website.
