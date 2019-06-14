Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb dies

Garcia said the family had been weighing whether to remove the baby from life support when the child died. And Avila told reporters that he was notified overnight that the baby's condition had deteriorated, prompting him to call a Catholic priest, who came to the hospital to administer last rites at about 1 a.m. Four hours later, he said, the child died as a result of brain injuries caused by a loss of oxygen when he was cut from his mother's body.