State plant board picks new director, makes decision on Dicamba

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - The assistant director for the Arkansas Plant Board was named to the top post this week as board members also agreed not to extend the use period for Dicamba.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the board voted June 11 to name Scott Bray to serve as director. Bray will replace Director Butch Calhoun, a former Arkansas agriculture secretary and lawmaker who became director in July 2018.
The board also voted not to extend the use of dicamba, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Farmers have had problems with bad weather this season, with board members looking at a petition to extend the use period past May 25.
The petition was rejected, state officials said.
