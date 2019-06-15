Fishing derby held for children, with trophies and prizes awarded

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was the perfect day as nearly 90 kids registered to participate in a fishing derby at Craighead Forest Park.
According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police, the 12th annual fishing derby provided an opportunity for children to learn about the hobby plus have some fun.
At least 10 area businesses helped to sponsor the event, while 26 people volunteered for the derby.
Organizers gave away nearly 100 prizes and nine trophies were awarded.
In total, 97 fish were caught Saturday including two $50 tagged fish, the post noted.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.