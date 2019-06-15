Fishing derby held for children, with trophies and prizes awarded

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police hosted its 2nd annual fishing derby at Craighead Forest Park. Nearly 90 area kids registered for the event. (Source: Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 15, 2019 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 5:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was the perfect day as nearly 90 kids registered to participate in a fishing derby at Craighead Forest Park.

We had a great time at the 12th Annual F.O.P. Youth Fishing Derby this morning! Thanks to our sponsors and volunteers...

Posted by Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 on Saturday, June 15, 2019

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police, the 12th annual fishing derby provided an opportunity for children to learn about the hobby plus have some fun.

The 12th Annual F.O.P. Youth Fishing Derby was held on 6-13-19 at Craighead Forest Park. 10 local businesses sponsored...

Posted by Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 on Saturday, June 15, 2019

At least 10 area businesses helped to sponsor the event, while 26 people volunteered for the derby.

Organizers gave away nearly 100 prizes and nine trophies were awarded.

In total, 97 fish were caught Saturday including two $50 tagged fish, the post noted.

