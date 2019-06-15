Jonesboro community comes together to celebrate Juneteenth

“It is part of our history and our culture,” community liaison for the event Qubilah Jones said. “It’s a part of American history. We know slavery is one of those times that no one wants to take about, but it happened. This is a celebration of the ending of that and it’s something we can all join in and be a part of. We need to make sure to keep this alive and especially for the black community. It’s a matter of knowing where you come from, knowing what our ancestors endured to get to where we are so that we can enjoy the privileges that we have today.”