Lake Wappapello beaches remain closed for now

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Wappello Lake beaches remain closed as of June 13. They could possibly be opened by the end of the week, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
It will all depend on water levels.
The Peoples Lower Campground in Wappapello will open tomorrow Friday, June 14 around noon. The walk in tent sites and a few others remain under water but the bulk will be ready.
The Greenville Campground and Day Use Area will reopened on Thursday, May 30 at noon. High water from Lake Wappapello forced the closure of the campground before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The latest closure came after the Greenville Campground reopened on May 20. The camping area was closed after record flooding in spring of 2017.
