Make-A-Wish sending local child to Disney

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local three-year-old is headed to Disney after a business sponsored his wish through Make-A-Wish.
Josiah Mosely was diagnosed with cancer just over one year. He is now in remission.
Thanks to City Water and Light raising $8,000 in just two weeks, Josiah and his whole family will leave for Disney World on Sunday.
“I think the favorite part of granting a wish is just seeing the family and the child in particular just so excited to go experience Walt Disney World," CWL Administrative Services Director Kevin Lawrence said.
The family says they’re real excited for the trip.
On Friday, CWL and Make-A-Wish surprised Josiah with a Disney-filled party, featuring “Monsters Inc.” cake, “Paw Patrol” presents, and special visitors, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
Lawrence says this is the second wish that they were able to sponsor and make come true.
It’s something they hope to continue doing in the future.
