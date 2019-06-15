More glass and brick assembled for Arkansas State football operations building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 78 days away from Red Wolves football.
The great weather has helped the workers that continue to build the new Arkansas State football operations building. I swung by The Vault Friday afternoon, you can see video of the progress above.
The football ops building will house the coaches offices and weight room. Players get easy access to the indoor facility and Centennial Bank Stadium. It’s on schedule to be ready in time for the season opener on August 31st. We should see the Red Wolves run out of the new tunnel against SMU.
