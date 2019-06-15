Person sought for questioning in theft case in Cross County

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with the theft of a semi-truck filled with grain earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for Chandler Sorrels in the case.
The semi-truck was taken from the Cherry Valley area on Highway 42 early Friday, the post noted.
Anyone with information on theft or where Sorrels may be can contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.
