WWII veteran reunites with French love interest after 75 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 97-year-old WWII veteran is living a most unexpected love story.
During WWII, KT Robbins served in the Army as a baker.
"We baked bread for the 3rd Army,” said Robbins. "We baked a lot of bread. We baked about three thousand pounds a day, I guess."
His unit was stationed in a small French town called Briey.
"And that's how I met her. That was the beginning,” said Robbins.
The young American and his new French friend really hit it off.
"We began to kind of fall in love,” said Robbins.
However, war tore them apart just as quickly as they met.
"And I had to leave her, and it was a sad thing,” said Robbins.
Seven and a half decades later, Robbins was cleaning out his drawer after his wife of 70 years, Lillian, passed away.
"It was in this first drawer down at the very bottom and it was full of papers and everything,” said Robbins.
Buried underneath the pile was one black and white photo.
"And as soon as I seen it, I said ‘that's Jeannine Ganaye!’ And that feeling came back to me just like that, just like it was yesterday. Man,” said Robbins.
Through the help of Forever Young Vets, he was able to go back to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
He hoped to find Jeannine's family and little did he know, a reporter at France 2 TV would set up the surprise of a lifetime.
Jeannine was alive and widowed in a French nursing home. She had not forgotten about him either.
"I always loved you. You never got out of my heart,” said Robbins.
"I always thought about him. Thinking maybe he was out there. That maybe he'd come,” said Ganaye.
French TV’s story has been viewed millions of times all over the world... no matter to KT, all he cared about were the kisses.
"Oh the feeling, it was just great. To know that she loved me just like I loved her. It don't get any better than that, man. That's great,” said Robbins.
A story proving that true love never disappears, no matter how long it’s been.
