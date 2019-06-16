Arkansas State great Sharika Nelvis wins 100m hurdles at Adidas Boost Boston Games

BOSTON, Mass. (KAIT) - To borrow a page from a 1990′s children’s program: Where in the World is Sharika Nelvis?
The Arkansas State great won the 100m hurdles Sunday at the Adidas Boost Boston Games. Nelvis defends her crown in the event, crossing the line in 12.65 seconds. That time is her best this season.
Nelvis and Christina Clemons continue their worldwide duel in the event. Clemons edged Nelvis on Wednesday to win a Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.
Sharika is currently ranked #4 in the IAAF World Rankings.
