Connor Noland will start for Arkansas Monday in CWS elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. (KAIT) - Dave Van Horn will turn to a freshman in the biggest game of the Diamond Hogs season.
The Arkansas head coach announced Sunday that Connor Noland will be the starting pitcher in Monday’s elimination game against Texas Tech. Noland lasted just 1 inning in Game 2 of Super Regionals against Ole Miss. He allowed 3 hits and 4 earned runs against the Rebels.
His first start of the postseason was a win against Central Connecticut State to open the Fayetteville Regional. Noland went 5 and a third innings, allowing 1 earned run, striking out 2 and scattering 2 hits.
The Razorbacks will face the Red Raiders Monday at 1:00pm on ESPN.
2019 College World Series - Bracket 1
All Times Central
Saturday, June 15th
Florida State 1, Arkansas 0
Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3
Monday, June 17th
Game 3 - 1:00pm: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (ESPN - Elimination Game)
Game 4 - 6:00pm: Florida State vs. Michigan (ESPN - Winner’s Bracket)
Wednesday, June 19th
Game 5 - 6:00pm: Florida State/Michigan loser vs. Arkansas/Texas Tech winner (ESPN)
Friday, June 21st
Game 6 - 12:00pm: Florida State/Michigan winner vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN)
Saturday, June 22nd
If Necessary
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.