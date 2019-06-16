One person killed in Highway 63 crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A one-vehicle crash killed a Sharp County man and injured another person early Sunday along Highway 63, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Vickery Dale McIlvoy, 61, of Williford was going south in a 2000 GMC Sonoma around 12:20 a.m. June 16 when the crash happened on Highway 63, north of the Sharp/Lawrence county line.
The vehicle attempted to miss two deer standing in the roadway, ASP said.
From there, the vehicle hit one of the deer, exited the road, traveled up an embankment and struck some small trees. The vehicle then went down the embankment, hit the ditch bottom, turned counterclockwise and began to roll in the ditch line, ASP said.
Ashley N. Lee, 31, of Williford was a passenger in the vehicle. She was taken to a Jonesboro hospital with unspecified injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP noted.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.