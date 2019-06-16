Rollover crash shuts down Interstate 555

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover crash Sunday afternoon shut down Interstate 555.
A tractor-trailer rig rolled over around 4:30 p.m. near the 31-mile marker, located near the Poinsett-Craighead County lines.
Multiple agencies, including the Bay and Trumann Fire Departments, Trumann Police Department, and Arkansas State Police, responded to the scene as storms moved through the area.
Ambulance crews with Medic One and Delta EMS also responded to the crash scene. But, according to a social post by the Trumann Fire Dept., no one was injured in the rollover.
The crash did, however, shut down the southbound lanes as crews worked to right the truck and trailer for towing.
