East Mississippi LB Fred Hervey commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues their Magnolia State pipeline with the addition of a NJCAA national champion.
East Mississippi Community College linebacker Fred Hervey committed to the Red Wolves this weekend. He led EMCC with 93 tackles in the 2018 season. The Lions finished 12-0 and won the MACJC State Championship and their 5th NJCAA National Championship in program history. The Charleston, MS native also recorded 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a interception.
Hervey would have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2019 season.
