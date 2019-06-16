One dead, one injured in house fire, possible explosion in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A person was killed and another person was hurt Friday evening in a house fire and possible explosion in Greene County.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said deputies went to the home on Highway 141, south of Beech Grove, around 8:15 p.m. June 14 after getting a call about the fire.
The person who was injured was taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released, Franks said.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and have not released the name of the person killed, pending notification of family.
However, Franks said the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine a positive identification.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.