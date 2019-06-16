Police investigate woman found in out building in Rector

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector police are investigating a case in which a woman was found in an outbuilding Friday, with the woman saying she had not eaten in two days.
According to a media release from Rector Police Chief Glenn Leach, police got a call around 4:45 p.m. June 14 from someone in Florida about the woman, who was in the 100-block of North Stewart Avenue.
“Officers found a female in an outbuilding saying she had not eaten in two days. Arkansas Methodist Medical Center ambulance was requested and the female (was) transported,” Leach said. “The residents were interviewed and released pending an interview with the transported female. She was not interviewed due (to) medical evaluation.”
Assistant Police Chief Allen Haywood said Sunday that the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
