All but one Jonesboro officer has been cleared for duty after officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Nine out of ten officers put on paid administrative leave after the June 5 officer-involved shooting are now cleared for duty.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Jonesboro Police Department, the last officer is on a previously scheduled vacation.
He will undergo his Internal Affairs Investigation, along with his mental evaluation, when he returns.
These officers were cleared by Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington’s office after the review of Arkansas State Police’s initial investigation.
He released his preliminary findings on June 13. In it he stated that Jay Michael Clem had “initiated the confrontation, forcing officers to respond with deadly force.”
Ellington went on to say that Clem “fired his weapon in the direction of the officers” and that the initial return fire, which knocked him off the porch, was justified.
“When the officers approached Clem and commanded him to show them his hands, he disobeyed, instead reaching for and raising his weapon toward the officers once more.” Ellington stated. “Thus causing the officers to once again fire in self-defense, as well as in defense of the officers next to them.”
The prosecutor said the officers “were reasonable in believing that their life as well as the lives of their fellow officers were in danger.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.