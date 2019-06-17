Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office arrest 37 in drug busts

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested 37 people Monday following a two-year drug investigation in Cleburne County.
According to a press release, it’s the largest roundup conducted by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.
“Operation Lake Ice” began in 2017, with the first phase ending with 21 arrests.
According to the release, 75 officers from 21 different agencies, including several from Region 8, gathered at the sheriff’s office at 5 a.m. for a briefing before heading out to make the arrests during the second phase of the operation.
“We have to do something,” Deputy Brandon Long said. “We have to combat the problem and this is the only way that we know to do it.”
Seven suspects remain on the run and deputies plan to add those seven to Cleburne County’s Most Wanted list.
“Stop dealing, leave Cleburne County or prepare to go to jail because we’re coming for you.,” Sheriff Chris Brown warned.
Those arrested during Monday’s roundup:
Ryan Randall Decker, 25, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree Class D Felony
Larry Leon Taylor – Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance < 14 grams Class A misdemeanor
- Delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 2 grams < 28 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class B Felony
Jennifer Acree, 27, of Quitman
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Clas C Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree Class D Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree Class D Felony
Zachary Dylan Cordell, 28, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a Drug Premises Class C Felony
Marcus Wynell Paul – Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication Device
- Being an Habitual Offender
Season Dalynn Polston, 37, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises
Amanda Lee Holt, 36, of Greers Ferry
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams < 200 Grams Class Y Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Curtis Troy Euton, 59, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Marijuana) > 14 grams Class D Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Marijuana) > 14 grams Class D Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor first degree Class D Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor first degree Class D Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Terry Clifford Holt, 61, of Greers Ferry
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Being an Habitual offender
Frank Shawn Dickens – Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Being an habitual offender
Christopher Belt, 36, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 2 grams < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Bethany Gant Galloway, 40, of Quitman
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 2 grams < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Christopher Ray Arnold, 27, of Quitman
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Forrest Hunter Noggle – Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Glenn David Gray, 59, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >10 grams < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >10 grams <200 grams Class Y Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Cassie Elaine Francisco, 20, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
4 Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Russell Lynn Dunn, 28, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
William Luther King, 39, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2grams < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises within 1000 feet of a church Class B Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Being an habitual offender
Melissa Lorraine Andrews, 33, of Rosebud
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
Charles Wayne Martin – Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
Johnie Eldon Henessee, 53, of Wilburn
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Unauthorized use of another persons property to facilitate a crime Class B Felony
- Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime Class B Felony
- Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime Class B Felony
Charles Dewey Fry, Jr., 49, of Rosebud
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
Lisa Rene Engel, 46, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime Class B Felony
- Unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime Class B Felony
Bryan Chance Langston Incarcerated in ADC
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises within 1000 feet of a drug free zone (Head start school) Class B Felony
Billy Gean Marcum, 46, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Benjamin Matthew Smith, 30, of Searcy
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
Shawna Main, 36, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree Class D Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree Class D Felony
Matthew L. Patterson, 30, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) <2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Being an Habitual Offender
Evan Sipes, 27, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) >2 grams <10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises within 1000 feet of a certified drug free zone (Church) Class B Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
Eric Nichols Odom, 33, of Quitman
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), > 2 grams and < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams and < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) > 10 grams and < 200 grams Class Y Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Being a habitual Offender
Jonathan Wayne Simmons W/M DOB: 12/10/1987
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), > 2 grams and < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Delivery of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), > 2 grams and < 10 grams Class B Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
- Unlawful use of a communication device Class C Felony
- Habitual Offender Enhancement
Brian Pringle, 43, of Heber Springs
- Delivery of a schedule II-controlled substance (Methamphetamine) < 2 grams Class C Felony
- Maintaining a drug premises Class C Felony
Nathan Rice, 41, of Heber Springs
- Possession of Methamphetamine less than 2 grams Felony
- Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony
- Parole Hold
Ernest McCoy Harris, 57, of Wilburn
- Contempt of Court Misdemeanor
Paul Eddings, 44, of Heber Springs
- Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony
Tiffany Miller, 29, of Rosebud
- Other agency warrant
Donald Hogans, 71, of Heber Springs
- Other agency warrant
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.