Deadly Baxter Co. accident under investigation

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers are searching for answers in a fatal accident.
On Friday, June 14 Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies headed to the scene of a roll over accident at 2955 Baxter County Road 54.
Deputies found a 1998 Ford pickup truck resting upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.
The vehicle was traveling north and appeared to veer off the road on a curve and rolled over.
The driver, 37-year-old Jonathan L. Douglas of Mountain Home was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
He was the only person in the truck.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
