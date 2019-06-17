June 17: Suspect in lawmaker’s death due in court today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, June 17.
Making News
A woman arrested in connection with the death of former State Senator Linda Collins is expected to appear in court today for a probable cause hearing.
One person was injured and another killed in a Greene County house fire and possible explosion.
Women, children, and men in Region 8 fleeing domestic violence, sexual abuse, and elder abuse now have a place where they can find a new beginning.
Weather Headlines
Like Sunday, more scattered showers and storms will develop over the course of the day.
Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.
Keep the rain gear close by as rain chances stay in the forecast every day this week.
Temperatures stay warm this week with highs in the low to upper 80s and overnight temperatures mainly in the 70s.
