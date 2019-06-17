Man accused of having drugs while living too close to daycare

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marked Tree man faces six felony charges following a drug arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 14, officers with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) set up surveillance around an apartment complex.
A DTF agent watched a silver Buick pull in to the complex and park.
The agent, according to the court document, approached the Buick where he observed the driver, later identified as Percy L. Law, shove his hand into his front pocket to hide a plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance.
When he told Law to step out of the car, the agent said Law slammed the door shut, put the car in gear and took off.
The agent said he chased Law and saw him trying to throw a plastic bag containing a large amount of white powder over the fence.
The affidavit said Law was taken into custody and agents found a baggie containing .5 grams of suspected cocaine just below the driver’s door.
Court documents said the large bag Law tried to throw over the fence was filled with .29 grams of suspected cocaine.
After obtaining a search warrant, agents searched Law’s apartment located on the 100-block of Daybreak Street.
The report said agents found:
- 113 grams of suspected cocaine wrapped in a napkin
- 13 grams of crack cocaine
- items used to produce cocaine, such as baking soda, inositol, crack in the bottom of a measuring cup and a fork with crack residue on it
- a box of plastic baggies
- a jar with marijuana residue inside
- .40 caliber Springfield XD-40 sub-compact containing two unspent rounds
The affidavit said due to previous felony convictions, Law was prohibited from having a firearm and the place he was living was too close to a daycare facility.
Prior convictions also determined he wasn’t allowed within 1,000 feet of a daycare.
Law appeared in Craighead County District Court before Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday, June 17.
He is facing felony charges for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, manufacture of cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by certain persons, fleeing and enhanced penalties for proximity to daycare.
Law’s bond was set at $75,000 and his next court date is July 31.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.