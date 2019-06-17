Man flown to hospital after getting caught in hay rake

Man flown to hospital after getting caught in hay rake
A recent jail assessment showed a lack of space at the Craighead County Detention Center. Now, officials are working to get the facility into compliance. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 17, 2019 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:06 AM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was flown to a Memphis hospital after he got caught in a piece of farm machinery and dragged several yards.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, in the 3300-block of County Road 762.

According to Deputy Logan Thomas, Colbie Huffman and his father, Marcus Huffman, were jump-starting a tractor using a a pickup truck.

The tractor was still in gear when it started, the initial incident report stated, and suddenly “took off.”

A hay rake attached to the tractor snagged Marcus Huffman and dragged him “approximately 60 yards” before coming to a stop on a fence.

Hospital Wing flew Huffman to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.