Man flown to hospital after getting caught in hay rake

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was flown to a Memphis hospital after he got caught in a piece of farm machinery and dragged several yards.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, in the 3300-block of County Road 762.
According to Deputy Logan Thomas, Colbie Huffman and his father, Marcus Huffman, were jump-starting a tractor using a a pickup truck.
The tractor was still in gear when it started, the initial incident report stated, and suddenly “took off.”
A hay rake attached to the tractor snagged Marcus Huffman and dragged him “approximately 60 yards” before coming to a stop on a fence.
Hospital Wing flew Huffman to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with unspecified injuries.
