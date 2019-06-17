Region 8 Salutes: Airman First Class Matthew Q. Wakefield

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Region 8 salutes U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman First Class Matthew Q. Wakefield who recently graduated basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Wakefield completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, physical fitness, basic warfare principles and skills and Air Force core values.
He graduated from Mountain View High School last year and is the son of proud parents Paul and Maria Wakefiled.
Those who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.
Congratulations, Airman Wakefield.
