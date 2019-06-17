Sex offender arrested on suspicion of leaving county, failing to register residence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police track down and arrest a registered sex offender for moving and not telling anyone.
According to a probable cause affidavit, registered sex offender 46-year-old William N. Edwards failed to show up for his six-month appointment to verify his residence on May 20.
An officer went to his residence on the 800 block of Craighead County Road 326. The property owner told the officer Edwards had been moved out for about a month, according to court documents.
The report further stated it was suspected that Edwards had moved to the St. Francis County area.
A bench warrant was then issued for Edwards arrest on June 4.
Edwards appeared in Craighead County District Court on June 17 before Judge Tommy Fowler. He is facing a felony charge for failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements.
His bond was set at $3,500, and his next court date will take place July 31.
