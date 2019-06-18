Arrest in Collins murder investigation leaves many Pocahontas residents shocked

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - With a known associate of Linda Collins arrested on multiple charges in connection with her death, the community of Pocahontas seems in a state of shock.
Pocahontas resident Rhonda Barber said the reality is unreal.
“It’s upsetting to know that someone she considered a friend, very close to her, that possibly did this," Barber said.
Lauren Summerville who also lives in Pocahontas said the case’s impact is large for the community.
“Almost everyone has some kind of connection to someone who’s related to this case," Summerville said, "I think both families are very shocked by this.”
Rebecca O’Donnell, arrested in connection with the murder of former state Sen. Linda Collins, appeared as a corroborating witness in Collins’ recent divorce case. A man close to O’Donnell, Tim Loggains, served as a power of attorney for Collins, according to divorce records on file with the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts.
The records show O’Donnell was one of three witnesses called in the case - Collins and her former husband, former circuit judge Phil Smith being the other two.
O’Donnell’s next court date is scheduled for July 30.
A GoFundMe has been set up by former press secretary Ken Yang for Collins’ family.
