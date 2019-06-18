Capital murder charges filed for couple in 11-year-old’s death

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -A Lincoln County couple faces capital murder charges following the death of their eleven-year-old son.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, David and Mary Black both appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing Tuesday where charges were filed for capital murder.
According to an affidavit, investigators say the couple beat the child over a two-day period with their hands, paddle, and a belt.
An autopsy on the victim revealed internal injuries from impact wounds, along with bruising along the body and head.
As they left, the couple refused to comment on the situation.
David Black is being held at the Lincoln County Jail, while Mary Black remains at the Arkansas County Jail.
Both are being held without bond.
