Cardinals return home with 5-0 victory over Miami

The Cardinals announced Monday they have bought the contract of rookie first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo from Triple-A Memphis (AAA) and placed infielder Yairo Muñoz on the paternity List. To make room for Ravelo on the team's 40-man roster, the Cardinals transferred right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers (right shoulder lat strain) from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. Ravelo, a 27-year-old rookie, has appeared in 838 career games in the minors, including stints with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics organizations. The Havana, Cuba native was signed by the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent in April of 2017. "He's a guy who had a great spring and clearly has done well offensively," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "It's time for Rangel to get his opportunity up here." Ravelo got the opportunity as a pinch hitter in the seventh, grounding out to first.