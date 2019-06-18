County’s $15,000 grant will help make the public safer

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 county has been awarded funds that are making the public safer.
According to a news release, the Greene County Court Security and Emergency Preparedness Committee received $15,000 from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts.
This year’s focus was on public care and safety.
Working to raise the level of first response and emergency care to citizens while they are at the courthouse, the funds were used to purchase of two automated external defibrillators, two first aid kits and two basic lifesaving kits stationed at key locations throughout the courthouse.
Grant money was also used to update camera equipment and other materials that provide support to the court security office.
Chief Bailiff Robert Case is credited with making this happen.
Deputy Case has been with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department since 2007.
During his time with the court security office, Deputy Case has secured $65,000 in grants and donations.
