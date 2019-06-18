Dardanelle police investigating murder-suicide

DARDANELLE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Police in Dardanelle continue to investigate a murder-suicide that occurred Monday, June 17.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, police responded to a home on south Third Street around 7:15 p.m.
According to officials, a man told police he could not reach his son.
After trying have someone answer the front door, he said he went inside through the back door.
There, he said he found his son and 10-year-old grandchild each with a single gunshot wound.
The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further examination.
