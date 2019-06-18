Drivers in Randolph County may need to go another way

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In order to replace a pipe culvert, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close a highway in Randolph County.
According to a news release from AR-DOT, crews will temporarily close Highway 328 approximately five miles west of Maynard beginning on Thursday, June 20.
The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. No traffic will be allowed through during the closure.
AR-DOT said signs, barricades, and traffic barrels will be in place to warn drivers of the closure.
