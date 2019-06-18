Former A-State and Nettleton star Jordan Elder to transfer to Harding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s leading three point shooter Jordan Elder to transfer to Harding in the fall. Elder averaged just over five points and nearly two rebounds per game with the Red Wolves last year.
A 2018 graduate from Nettleton High School, she was a two-time all-state tournament selection. Elder finished her career at Nettleton with a 29-3 record and reached the 5A state semifinals.
She’ll be immediately eligible to play for the Bison this season.
