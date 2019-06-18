Gabo featured in national fundraiser to protect other K9 officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a bulletproof vest saved him from what surely would have been a fatal shooting, a Jonesboro K9 officer is now the face of a national fundraiser to protect other K9 officers.
Gabo was shot five times during a standoff at a Jonesboro apartment complex last December. Despite “some bruising around his lungs and damage to his liver,” the vest he wore that day saved his life.
To raise funds to purchase bullet- and stab-proof vests for other K9 officers, Vested Interest in K9s is selling limited edition t-shirts, tanks and hoodies featuring Gabo’s photo.
The garments, which are available in various colors, will be available for purchase between June 18 and July 2.
