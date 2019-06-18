Gabo featured in national fundraiser to protect other K9 officers

Gabo featured in national fundraiser to protect other K9 officers
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 18, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 10:27 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a bulletproof vest saved him from what surely would have been a fatal shooting, a Jonesboro K9 officer is now the face of a national fundraiser to protect other K9 officers.

Gabo was shot five times during a standoff at a Jonesboro apartment complex last December. Despite “some bruising around his lungs and damage to his liver,” the vest he wore that day saved his life.

The garments, which are available in various colors, will be available for purchase between June 18 and July 2.

