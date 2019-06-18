Grand Palace Theatre in Branson will soon be a memory

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/KAIT) -Construction crews are hard at work in Branson.
According to an article by KY3, the former Grand Palace Theatre is being torn down. The property is being turned into The Branson Boardwalk.
Part of the boardwalk will include the Aquarium at the Boardwalk, which is currently under construction.
"We are pleased to report that the construction of the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is going great and we are scheduled to open the summer of 2020," Tej Sundher, with Kuvera Partners, said.
The exterior walls of the aquarium are being put up, pipes are being laid out and the support columns to support a large octopus feature on the front of the building is being constructed.
"We are not only building the aquarium here, but also beautifying the site in many other ways. You'll see that we have a very large lake that is going to go right [along] Highway 76. We also have a lot of vegetation and landscaping, not just on the front of the facility, but all the way throughout," Sundher said.
He also said they will work to fix unsanitary and unsafe conditions found in or around the property.
Sundher said most of the wood is at point they cannot save or restore it because it’s filled with black mold.
However, he said they are preserving historic pieces of the theatre to honor its legacy.
"We have recovered a few key historic items that are being refurbished including the piano that was signed by dozens of artists who performed at the Grand Palace, four seats from the Golden Row, that's where all the VIPs sat, and, of course, the iconic chandelier that hung in the lobby for all those years," Sundher said.
Kuvera received $7 million in Tax Increment Financing for the more than $50 million project.
Construction began the day after they received the approval for the TIF money.
