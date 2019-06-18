$200,000 grant aimed at helping with opioid crisis

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs Coalition are hopeful that a grant they recently received will help with the opioid crisis in the area.
Lawrence County is one of just two areas in Arkansas that received the $200,000 grant.
Cloyis Daughhetee, Project Director for the grant, said they’re hoping to use the grant to increase opioid harm reduction in the community, along with educating and raising awareness on the opioid use in the area.
Daughhetee said education on the opioid crisis is so important because of how often opioids are prescribed in the area.
“Lawrence County was one of 221 counties across the nation that had the highest prescription rate for pain medication,” said Daughhetee.
The grant will also allow ATOD and the Sheriff’s department to buy Naloxen for their first responders, and train them on how to use it.
They will also be able to train educators and leaders in the area on what to do if someone overdoses, and how to tell if someone is experiencing an overdose.
ATOD and the Sheriff’s Department also hope to work with local physicians on how to safely prescribe opioids to patients, as well as educate the public through town hall meetings on drug use.
ATOD will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 25th in Black Rock.
For more information, visit their website here.
