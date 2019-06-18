Independence County rolling out “Text to 9-1-1” feature

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Independence County Emergency Services announced Tuesday they plan to release a new "Text to 9-1-1" program for emergency calls.
The county will be the seventh in the state to implement the program.
It comes just six months after Independence County unveiled a new system called Rapid SOS system.
The new system will allow individuals to text 9-1-1 if they’re unable to call. Whether that reason is due to lack of cell service, having a disability, or being in a situation where it’s best you don’t speak.
Text to 911 will include Rapid SOS capabilities and can locate callers within 50 to 60 feet of their location.
9-1-1 Director Brian Presley said the system is one residents should be grateful to have.
“When people dial 9-1-1 they have exhausted their last resource,” Presley said. “A lot of times, they’re so frantic and so emotionally charged they can’t figure out where they are. With these new systems we’re rolling out, we’ll literally be able to find them a lot faster with a lot more accuracy.”
Presley added that if you’re able to, call first and save the texting as a last resort.
