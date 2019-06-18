June 18: Muggy morning, wetter Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, June 15.
Weather Headlines
Warm and humid again this morning with a little bit of patchy fog across the Ozarks.
Temperatures make it to the mid-80s today under partly cloudy skies.
While there's another chance of isolated showers today, most stay dry with rain chances staying low.
A dying line of storms moves in on Wednesday morning, and then we could see storms redevelop later in the day.
These storms will be strong to severe and have the possibility of damaging wind gusts.
There could be a brief hail threat as storms first go up.
Making News
A multi-year multi-agency investigation in Region 8 resulted in the arrests of more than 55 people on various drug charges.
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Pocahontas woman with capital murder in the death of former State Senator Linda Collins.
A weekend wreck in Lawrence County sent a group of Boy Scouts and their scout master to the hospital.
Yet another medical marijuana dispensary is set to open later this week in Arkansas, and more are on the way.
Have a package that positively needs to get to its destination in a hurry? Take it to Dollar General.
