Lawson named head volleyball coach at Williams Baptist

Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Williams Baptist University athletic department has introduced Michele Lawson as head coach of the Lady Eagles volleyball program. Lawson comes to Williams after spending the last year at Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Ark.
"I think Coach Lawson will be an excellent fit on our campus and on our staff. I am looking forward to working with her," said Director of Athletics Jeff Rider.
Lawson has coached at the high school, junior olympic and AAU level. She is a certified coach with the Positive Coaches Alliance. She has coached volleyball for a total of 13 years.
"I am excited to come to WBU as head volleyball coach. The program has a strong history, and I am excited to be coming in and further building on that tradition," said Lawson.
The program has won at least 18 games in nine seasons since 2007.
Lawson lives in Jonesboro, Ark., and has a husband (Alan) and two grown daughters.
"I am excited to recruit student-athletes who value their teammates. I believe a team who supports each other in practice, games and off the court will have success not only as a team but in life," added Lawson.
The 2019 season is set to begin on August 30.
