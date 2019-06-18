Le Bonheur named Best Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the ninth year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has been named one of the Best Children’s Hospitals in the U.S.
The U.S. News & World Report ranking recognizes the hospital in eight specialties including cardiology and heart surgery, neonatology, neurology and orthopedics.
“This honor is a sign of excellence in children’s health care and means that families can count on us to provide high quality, safe and effective care for all children who need us," Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins said.
The ranking relies on clinical data and an annual survey to determine who tops the list.
