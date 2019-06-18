Medical marijuana dispensary set to open this week with others to follow

CLINTON, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) -It's been over a month since the first medical marijuana facilities opened for business across Arkansas.
According to a report from KATV, another dispensary, this one in Clinton, is scheduled to open this week.
The facility, known as Arkansas Natural Products, would be the first facility open outside of Garland County.
Despite only a little more than 14,000 card-carrying patients, workers there plan to be busy and expect large crowds once they open.
“I believe we’ll see large crowds,” said David Beard, general manager of Arkansas Natural Products. “I think there are a lot of people who are just waiting for a more convenient dispensary to open near their geographic location.”
19,000 transactions have occurred since the first two dispensaries opened their doors, equating to 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana.
The two dispensaries have brought in roughly $1.3 million.
Two more dispensaries, one in Mountain View and another in Helena-West Helena are due to open by the end of the month.
