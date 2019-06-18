Police: First a gun, then a hammer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after they said he pointed a gun at a man then threatened him with a hammer.
Jonesboro police reponded to the 2000-block of Cedar Heights Drive on Friday, June 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When they arrived, they spoke to the victim who told police that Orlando Dionte Booker first pointed a handgun at him and then threatened him with a hammer.
Witnesses on scene said the gun Booker pointed at the victim was not real, but since police could not find it, they could not confirm what witnesses said.
Booker was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler in Craighead County District Court on Tuesday, June 18
Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Booker with a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member and set his bond at $3,500.
Booker’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.