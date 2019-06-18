Police: Sex offender arrested not once, but twice

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -Police have arrested a sex offender not once, but twice for failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
On May 31, 2019, members of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division assisted the Trumann Police Department and Arkansas State Police in conducting a search warrant in relation to a cyber tip received by ASP on Aug. 18, 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a Facebook post issued by the JPD.
The cyber tip said a user uploaded files of child pornography to a cloud storage platform. Officers went to the home of 59-year-old Carl Chandler of Trumann, a level 4 sex offender.
When conducting their search, officers seized computers, flash drives, CD discs and other items.
Chandler was interviewed by JPD and ASP investigators. During the interview, Chandler admitted to downloading and looking at child pornography on electronic devices for about 10 years.
Chandler was arrested and taken to the Poinsett County Jail where he was held until his probable cause hearing on June 3, 2019. He bonded out and was given a court appearance for July 23, 2019.
He was arrested again less than a week later while staying at a home in Trumann that was 1,413.72 feet from a daycare. He returned to the home immediately after he was bonded out, which was a violation of his registration and reporting requirements. Chandler then told officers he would be living at a local hotel, but this request was denied due to the close location of a school.
Chandler is facing charges for distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, and registered offender living near a school, public park, youth center or daycare.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.