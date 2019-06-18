Region 8 theatre mourns loss of beloved manager who ‘would do everything’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the Collins Theatre in Paragould are mourning the loss of someone who was a big part of them.
That person is Rick Lane. He was a co-manager of Collins Theatre along with his wife Brenda.
Members of the Region 8 community posted comments about how much they admired him.
President of the Collins Theatre Foundation Joe Wessell said he was invaluable.
“He was so thrilled when we asked him to be the manager of this theatre because he was always involved in it,” Wessell said. “He was a part of plays and stuff for some 40 years. It meant a lot to him and it meant a lot to us because we knew somebody that loved the theatre as much as he did would take care of it and he did.”
Marty Scarborough with KASU Radio has known Lane for about 9 years.
Scarborough said he first met Lane when they began working with the Collins Theatre to promote Bluegrass Mondays.
“He had a service heart,” Scarborough said. “He would do whatever needed to be done, big or small. He would also do whatever needed to be done to support someone artistically. He contributed greatly to the success of KASU events at the Collins Theatre.”
For those like Marty who knew him, no job was too big or too small.
“He was someone that would do everything,” Scarborough said. “From building a set, to putting the letters on the marquee to picking up the trash in the auditorium. He was the heart of the Collins Theatre.”
Scarborough said Lane had a passion for the arts. He was not only a performer but directed productions and was a huge contributor behind the scenes. However, his greatest love was for the people in his community.
“He loved other people,” Scarborough said. “He loved the arts and music. You can’t count the number of people he’s impacted through his work at the Collins Theatre. He did so much behind the scenes people don’t even know about. He made everyone look good who was performing on stage and made sure the audience had a good time.”
Rick Lane was a man who touched the lives of so many people, the memory of him will live on.
“I’m going to miss him,” Scarborough said. “I’m going to miss seeing him every month. We would talk about the arts and music. He made my job easier. I’m just going to miss him.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.