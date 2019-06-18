Work to be done on Craighead County road

Part of Craighead County Road 730 will close Wednesday, June 19 (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 18, 2019 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:44 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Road work will begin this week on a Craighead County road.

The Craighead County Judge’s office issued a news release to let the public know where they should and shouldn’t drive.

Part of this road will be temporarily closed. (Source: Craighead County Judge's Office)

The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead County Road 730 from Craighead County Road 751 to Peachtree Avenue.

It will be closed Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 a.m. until late in the afternoon on Thursday, June 20.

They’ll be replacing a culvert to help with drainage issues in the area. Detour signs will be posted.

Drivers need to slow down and allow additional time for the detour.

