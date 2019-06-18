Work to be done on Craighead County road

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Road work will begin this week on a Craighead County road.
The Craighead County Judge’s office issued a news release to let the public know where they should and shouldn’t drive.
The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead County Road 730 from Craighead County Road 751 to Peachtree Avenue.
It will be closed Wednesday, June 19 from 6:30 a.m. until late in the afternoon on Thursday, June 20.
They’ll be replacing a culvert to help with drainage issues in the area. Detour signs will be posted.
Drivers need to slow down and allow additional time for the detour.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.