Arkansas man missing in Mexico, friend found dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The family of an Arkansas man studying in Mexico believes he has been kidnapped.
Jessy Pacheco, a 29-year-old from Van Buren, is missing.
“It’s your worst horror movie come true,” his cousin, Francine Solis, told Little Rock television station KARK.
Pacheco was interning at a hospital in Fort Smith while he was attending medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico.
His friends and family say that he flew back to Mexico last week to graduate and get his diploma. He wanted to stay in Mexico over the weekend to celebrate before flying home.
But a night out with his friends resulted in some questions.
“They found the friend about a block away from the club and he had been shot in the head,” Solis told KARK.
Solis said her cousin hasn’t been heard from since.
Pacheco’s mother flew to Mexico to work with authorities to find her son.
