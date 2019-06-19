B.E.E.S. abuzz over $2,000 donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County senior citizens group is abuzz over a donation that will ensure the elderly stay fed.
On Wednesday, Block Insurance of Paragould gave B.E.E.S. Senior Citizens (Busily Enjoying Everyday Seniors) a check for $2,000.
The money will be used to assist the charity’s weekday meal program, transportation services which provide rides to and from doctor’s offices and everyday errands.
The donation was made possible after Safeco named Block Insurance its 2019 Change Agent and awarded it the funds to donate.
Whitney Thompson was one of two national winners of the Change Agent award, according to a news release.
“The Change Agents program recognizes agents’ passion projects to support causes and organizations that are meaningful to them,” said T.J. Morrow, Safeco Insurance Central Territory manager. “These independent agents serve as trusted advisors to help people protect what matters most while impacting their local communities.”
Block Insurance has partnered with B.E.E.S. on various endeavors, including hosting donation and sock drives.
